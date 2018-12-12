Scheurer, Dorothy Ann, - 59, of Atlantic City and Galloway, passed away on November 5th suddenly and unexpectedly. Dorthy Ann was a volunteer for F.C's of Galloway and Absecon from 1993-1995 as director. Dorothy went on to have a career in the casinos and then retired. She was survived by her partner Richard Baake Sr. and several nieces and nephews and grand children. Services are private and in lue of flowers make donations to Dorothy's go found site.
