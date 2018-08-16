Schiffler, John Charles "Jack", - 71, of Egg Harbor Township, formerly of Philadelphia, on Saturday, August 11 after a brief illness. Jack proudly served in Vietnam as a United States Marine. He went on to become a Philadelphia Police Officer, Security Administrator at Harrah's Casino and finished his career as a Coordinator for the Atlantic County Office of Emergency Management. Jack was a low key guy who enjoyed home improvement projects, fishing & the Phillies. For 41 happy years, Jack was the devoted and beloved husband of Victoria (Jeral) Schiffler. Family and friends are invited to attend graveside services at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estelle Manor, NJ on Saturday, 8/18 at 10:00AM. If unable to attend, memories and condolences can be left at www.adams-perfect.com. A donation to the National Museum of the Marine Corps or the Shriners Hospital for Children would be a thoughtful tribute for a good, kind and caring man.
