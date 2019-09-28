Schlank , Judith F. (nee Feldgus), - of Atlantic City, on September 26, 2019. Wife of the late Lionel I.; mother of Dean Stone, Robert (Lisa) Schlank and Jill Schlank; grandmother of Jordyn and Garrett. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday, 11 AM precisely, GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 2nd Street Pike, Southampton PA 18966. Int. Roosevelt Mem. Park. Shiva to be observed Sunday only at the home of Jill Schlank. Contributions in her memory may be made to Beth Sholom Cong., 8231 Old York Rd., Elkins Park PA 19027, or Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W Jimmie Leeds Rd., Galloway Twp., NJ 08205, or Lupus Research Alliance, 275 Madison Ave., 10th Fl., New York NY 10016, www.lupusreasearch.org. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
