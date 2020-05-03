Schlatter, Ernest E., - 93, of Absecon, passed away April 25, 2020. Ernest was a research meteorologist with the US Weather Bureau and the Federal Aviation Administration. He was a 1955 graduate of New York University with a degree in Meteorology. He has lived in Absecon since 1958, a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, The Absecon JC's, the American Meteorological Society and the Pleasantville Yacht Club. His favorite activities were fishing and camping. Born in Buffalo, NY, Mr. Schlatter was a former Eagle Scout and past Cub-Master of Absecon Cub Pack 42. He was a WWII and Korean War Veteran, having served six years in the US Navy. In 1988 he was voted The Most Distinguished Employee at the FAA Technical Center. He retired in 1989 after 40 years of government service. Predeceased by his wife, Gladys in 1993, he is survived by his four sons, Michael (Debbie), Steven (Dezna), James and Brian (Sharon); his grandchildren, Matthew, Andrea, Kyle, Stephen, David, Brendan and Dylan; and his great-grandchildren, Leeson, Aurelia,Evanlea. A private graveside service will be conducted at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing with immediate family present. Due to the Covid-19 situation and out of concern for safety of family and friends, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org/. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

