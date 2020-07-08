Schlemo, Albert P., - 72, of Linwood, passed away peacefully at home on July 5th, 2020. Albert is predeceased by his parents - Pauline and Albert Schlemo of Northfield, and his niece - Tracy Crimi. He was born in Atlantic City and raised in Northfield, where he attended Public Schools and graduated from Mainland Regional High School. He continued his education at Atlantic Cape Community College and Stockton University. For over 30 years, Albert was employed as a field engineer by the Atlantic City Electric Company and found great satisfaction in his work. Unfortunately, his career prematurely ended due to progression of Parkinson's Disease, which sadly struck him at an early age. Aside from his family, Albert's true loves were outdoor adventures, camping, and especially fly fishing. His most memorable times were vacationing with his family and enjoying fishing trips to Vermont and Maine with his closest friends. As long as Albert was outside, on a new fishing venture, or simply gardening around the house, he found joy. Above all, Albert was known as a family man. He was a loving husband and a dedicated father to his children and loving grandfather to his grandchildren. He was deeply involved with his children's lives and enjoyed sharing insightful moments and happy times with them all. Albert is survived by the love of his life - his wife Kathy, his daughters - Kourtney (Matthew Corbo) and Kelly (David Hainsworth), his son - Paul Schlemo, his beloved grandchildren - Michaela, Graham, and Aidan Schlemo, his sister - Barbara Sowers (Bill), brother and sister in law - Robert and Judy Lord, and his many nieces and nephews. He was extremely grateful for the attention he received from his family and friends when he needed a helping hand. Family members are also appreciative and want to thank the Linwood Police and Albert's caregivers for their assistance over the years, as well as Shari Kamonski. We thank our many friends for their kind words and sympathies expressed during our grieving moments. Processional Visitation will be held 11:00 am to 12:00 noon on Thursday, July 9, at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ. Life Celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made at www.parkinson.org or Central United Methodist Church. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Adams Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.
Most Popular
-
Atlantic City Black Lives Matter protest ends in 7 arrests
-
Protest Saturday in Atlantic City draws attention of outlaw motorcycle club
-
Man dies by suicide after jumping off Ocean City bridge, police say
-
More than 500 boats participate in pro-Trump parade around Absecon Island
-
Gov. Phil Murphy extends New Jersey public health emergency 30 days
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Looking to buy or sell a property in 2020 ? CALL GARY SIMMENS FOR RESULTS Direct: 609-338-13…
ALL REPAIRS- Roof Leaks Specialists, Powerwashing, rotted/damaged wood, facia board repair, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.