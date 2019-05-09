Schlenger, Erwin H., - 74, of Clermont, passed away on May 5, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia PA and resided in Cape May Co. most of his life. Erwin was preceded in death by his wife Emma M. Schlenger (2002). He is survived by two children, James and Scott Schlenger; a brother Alvin Schlenger, several nieces and nephews and many close friends. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 AM on Saturday May 11, 2019 at the Petersburg Wesley U.M. Church, 400 Dennisville-Petersburg Rd., Petersburg followed by a funeral service at 11 AM. Burial in the Union Cemetery, South Dennis. Arrangements by the Langley-Loveland Funeral Home, Tuckahoe.
