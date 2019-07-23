Schmalbach, Bruce P., - 69, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born in Mount Holly, NJ resided in Marlton, NJ and Pine Hill, NJ prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor. Bruce served in the United States Armed Forces from 1968 to 1969. He worked for Giles and Ransom in Hammonton, NJ. Bruce was predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Linda. He is survived by his daughters Dawn Mauger, Brenda Bast and Kelly Schmalbach all of Little Egg Harbor; companion Evelyn Douglas; three brothers and three sisters; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 3 PM with a gathering of friends and family from 1 PM 3 PM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN STREET, TUCKERTON, NJ. For more information, flowers and condolences visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
