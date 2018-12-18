Schneider, Elwood (Woody) J., - of Ocean City, and Newtown, PA passed away on Monday, November 19, 2018, a few days before his 76th birthday. Woody joined God peacefully surrounded by his beloved children. Woody is survived by his loving gaughter and son, Robin Weber (Evan) and Brian Schneider (Lauren); sister, Carol Schurmann (William); grandchildren, Taylor, Landon, Bryton, and Madison; as well as two nieces, a nephew, and his dear, life-long friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ellen and Norman. Born on November 21, 1942, Woody grew up in Rhawnhurst in Philadelphia, PA, and was an active member of Rhawnhurst Presbyterian Church. After graduating from Northeast High School, he was a skilled cook in the Army Reserves, and then proceeded to work for Trailer Train, Strick Trailers, Sun Life of America, and Brennan Insurance Co. before settling into a career with Amtrak, from which he retired happily. First and foremost, Woody's grandchildren were the source of his greatest joy. He was a loving grandfather who adored spending time with them in Ocean City, spoiling them on holidays, and showing off his annual Christmas tree. While an avid Eagles and Phillies fan, Woody also loved cheering on the Green Bay Packers. Woody could often be found enjoying clams on the half shell at Smitty's Clam Bar or strolling the Ocean City boardwalk for coffee or pizza. Remembered by his friends and family for his witty charm and spunky personality, Woody will be deeply missed as a father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
