Schneider, Irene V., - 96, of Margate City, N.J. died peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She was born on October 26, 1922, in Paterson, N.J. Survivors include her daughter Gerry Travagline of Margate City, N.J., predeceased by 2 sisters and her son Thomas Schneider, 8 great-grandchildren, John (Jodi) , Joseph (Michelle Higbee), James (Toni-Lynn), Travagline, Janene (David) Hamilton and Jennifer DelPrete, Kristie and Thomas Schneider, 8 great-grandchildren and her daughter-in-law Joyce Marquart. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church in Margate City, NJ. Viewing will be from 10-11 am immediately followed by mass. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

Tags

Load entries