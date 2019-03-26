Schneider, Mary, - 84, of Smithville, NJ passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mary grew up in Hopkinton, MA with her parents and sister, Patricia, where she met and married the love her life Paul Schneider. Together they celebrated 60 years of marriage and raised three children (James, Paul & Marybeth). They enjoyed entertaining and always made sure friends and family felt welcome in their home. Mary was extremely giving, loved to shop and had a sharp eye for glamorous clothing and design. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Mary cherished her five grandchildren (Jimmy, Pinky, Brittany, Samantha and Sean) deeply and was thrilled to learn of their milestones and achievements. She is predeceased by her husband and both sons. Mary is survived by her loving daughter, Marybeth; son-in-law, Steve; five grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Vicki. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 29th from 10am to 11am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Church of the Assumption on Pitney Road in Galloway directly followed by Mass at 11am. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
