Schnitzel, Thomas M, - 72, of Port Republic, passed away due to a brief illness on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Joyce; his son, Eric (Dina); his daughter Carrie Gargione; his four grandchildren, Frankie, Nicholas, Kierstin, and Justin; his two step grandchildren, Miranda and Rebecca; his one step great-grandson, Carson; his brother, Fred (Teri); and his son-in-law, Frank Gargione. He loved fishing, golfing, and especially Nascar and the Eagles. He mostly enjoyed his grandchildren who he adored. He loved texting and talking with them about sports and taking them on tractor rides. He retired from Kimble Glass where he worked for 27 years and where he made many lasting friendships. Due to the current situation, services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his name to the Cancer Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
