Scholler, Irene, - 76, of Marmora, passed away on April 3, 2019. Born in Lemberg, Poland, to Roman & Olga Antonowicz, she came to the Unites States in 1964. She graduated from the Viennese Conservatory during her time in Austria, later graduating from Stockton with a Bachelor of Arts and from Rutgers University with a Masters Degree. She actively taught music as a professor at Atlantic Cape Community College. Irene was a classically trained pianist who will be remembered for her love of traveling, cultivating award-winning roses, and her tireless effort in everything she pursued. She is survived by her husband Andre, children; Ruslana Snyder, Andre II, Allan and granddaughter Samantha. A viewing for Irene will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 from 6-8pm at The Godfrey Funeral Home, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo NJ, and again on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 8:30-9:00am at Church of the Resurrection / Parish of Saint Maximilian Kolbe, 200 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, with a service to follow at 9am. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ thereafter. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

