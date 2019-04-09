Scholler, Irene, - 76, of Marmora, passed away on April 3, 2019. Born in Lemberg, Poland, to Roman & Olga Antonowicz, she came to the Unites States in 1964. She graduated from the Viennese Conservatory during her time in Austria, later graduating from Stockton with a Bachelor of Arts and from Rutgers University with a Masters Degree. She actively taught music as a professor at Atlantic Cape Community College. Irene was a classically trained pianist who will be remembered for her love of traveling, cultivating award-winning roses, and her tireless effort in everything she pursued. She is survived by her husband Andre, children; Ruslana Snyder, Andre II, Allan and granddaughter Samantha. A viewing for Irene will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 from 6-8pm at The Godfrey Funeral Home, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo NJ, and again on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 8:30-9:00am at Church of the Resurrection / Parish of Saint Maximilian Kolbe, 200 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, with a service to follow at 9am. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ thereafter. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.