Scholler, Sandra (née Rudolph), - 78, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ passed away on August 21, 2019. Daughter of the late Charles and Sarah (née Softly) Rudolph. Beloved wife of Charles T. Scholler. Loving mother of Barbara (Kenneth) Kohler and the late Anne-Marie. Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Jeffrey, Brian and Stephanie. Also survived by Ruslana Snyder for whom she treated like a daughter and her daughter Samantha Snyder who was like a granddaughter. Sandra moved to Brigantine, NJ, in 1946 and graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1959. She lived in Anchorage Alaska for 3 years. Sandra and Charles raised 2 daughters in Somers Point, NJ, and has lived in Egg Harbor Township for the last 30 years. After 30 years, she retired from the Somers Point Shoprite where she worked as a stock clerk and cashier. Services were held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Immaculata University, 1145 King Rd., Immaculata, PA 19345 would be appreciated. Condolences at DANKSHINSKIFUNERALHOME.com.
