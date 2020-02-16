Schoonejongen, Mark, - 35, of Mays Landing, New Jersey passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 8th in Texas in an automobile accident. Mark was a graduate of Pennco Tech and had a passion for restoring vehicles. He loved the Philadelphia Eagles, and most of all, he loved his family. Mark is survived by his three daughters, Isabelle (13), Maddison (8), and Abigail (2), of Cape May Court House, New Jersey, and his long-time girlfriend Amber Rusden of Wildwood, New Jersey. Mark also leaves behind his mother Kathleen Rex, his sister Jennifer Schoonejongen, and his brother John Rex. Mark's family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation to www.centeronaddiction.org/donate in memory of Mark Schoonejongen.
Most Popular
-
State Police find car of Egg Harbor City man who went missing in November
-
65-year-old Atlantic City man shot at Baltic and Virginia avenues
-
EHT committee rules on residents' Second Amendment rights
-
Brigantine mayor’s family uses billboard to save his life
-
Zion Park crimes revive thoughts of old neighborhood nickname
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.