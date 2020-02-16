Schoonejongen, Mark, - 35, of Mays Landing, New Jersey passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 8th in Texas in an automobile accident. Mark was a graduate of Pennco Tech and had a passion for restoring vehicles. He loved the Philadelphia Eagles, and most of all, he loved his family. Mark is survived by his three daughters, Isabelle (13), Maddison (8), and Abigail (2), of Cape May Court House, New Jersey, and his long-time girlfriend Amber Rusden of Wildwood, New Jersey. Mark also leaves behind his mother Kathleen Rex, his sister Jennifer Schoonejongen, and his brother John Rex. Mark's family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation to www.centeronaddiction.org/donate in memory of Mark Schoonejongen.

