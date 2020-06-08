Schrader, April Marie, - 81, of Northfield, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on June 5, 2020. She was born on April 23, 1939, in Philadelphia, PA to the late William B. and Cecelia (Reed) Wallen. She was a graduate of Pleasantville High School, Class of 1957, where she was actively involved in the Choir and Drama Club. She was a contestant in the 1957 Miss Atlantic County contest. She married the late John G. Schrader in 1958. April was a positive influence on many young students' lives through her 30-year service at Mill Road School. She also worked at Apple Acres Pre-School following her workday at Mill Road School. She enriched the lives of all those she worked with and met. She served a term as a Northfield City Council Woman in the years 1983 through 1986 and was past President of the Women's Republican Club. April is survived by her two children: John W. Schrader of Pulaski, VA, and Linda M. Holman of Northfield, NJ. She is also survived by her Grandson Richard C. Holman (wife Tiffany) and two Great Grandsons Finnley and Sawyer Holman. The Family wishes to thank all April's friends for their support and caring. In lieu of flowers, donations in April's memory may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Professional services entrusted to Adams Perfect Funeral Homes, with private burial at Laurel Memorial Cemetery.

