Schroyer, Floyd A. "Skip", Jr., - 76, of Sea Isle City, NJ Passed away peacefully Saturday, December 28th, at Shore Medical Center surrounded by his loving wife and adoring family. Skip is survived by the queen of his life Dolores (nee Smith) Schroyer, his six children: Susan, Matthew, Christine, Kathleen, Nicholas, and Emily; his sister Phyllis and three grandchildren Erin, Abigail, and Liam. He was predeceased by father Floyd, his mother Mary and Grandson Gilby. A long-time resident of Sea Isle City NJ, Skip grew up in Kensington, graduated North East Catholic High School 1961, and attended Temple University. A veteran of Vietnam, Skip enlisted in the Navy in 1963 serving aboard the USS Howard J Ellison as an ATN 2nd Class Petty Officer attached to fighter squadron VF931 serving honorably until 1968. After his service in the Navy, Skip apprenticed as an electrician in the Philadelphia area, and joined IBEW Local 351 out of Atlantic City. After 30 years in the union, Skip retired and frequently spent his time in Sea Isle, the Keys, Fort Myers Beach and Dunedin, Florida. Avid travelers and campers, Skip and Dolores visited dozens of countries and many states together. During his life Skip left a lasting impression on nearly every person he met, always quick to tell a story and to light up the room with his laughter and smile. Always a family man at heart, Skip will be dearly missed by his children and forever missed by his soulmate and best friend Dolores. His Funeral Service will be offered Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 12 o'clock noon from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. Friends and family will continue the celebration of his life at the VFW Post 1963 in Sea Isle. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to VFW Post 1963 in Sea Isle City. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
A Spanish reporter won the lottery and quit her job, live on air — only to find the payout was about $5,500
-
Dump truck overturns onto car on Black Horse Pike in Hamilton
-
A California woman took her date to a hockey game. He went to the restroom — and never came back.
-
Cherry Hill Mall bans teens without adult supervision Dec. 26 to prevent 'criminal behavior'
-
Pay Less Liquors owner Lenny Varvaro's "Happy Place" is on his boat in Atlantic City
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
GRADING WORK CHAIN-LINK FENCING INSTALLATION AND REPAIRS Dump trailer service *Half day rate…
Ridgway Chimney & Masonry Srvc Chimneys cleaned, repaired, relined & rebuilt. Also, …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.