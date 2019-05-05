Schubert, Bertha M., - 89, of South Dennis, NJ, passed away May 2, 2019. Bert was born on April 18,1930 in Philadelphia, PA to Angelo Dennis and Carmela (Pratta). She was a beautician for over 50 years and a ceramist for many years. Customers and co-workers became her best friends. She had a passion for cooking and often expressed her thanks and love with gifts from her kitchen. Another passion was decorating home, inside and out, for every season and holiday for the neighborhood to enjoy. She is survived by her children, Cheryl Crawford of FL and Robert E. (Jill) Mauger, Jr.; grandsons Robert E Mauger III and Matthew T. Mauger; granddaughter Amy Brooke Mauger; great-grandsons Jaxon and Mason Flagg; brother, Robert Dennis and Aunt, Laura Gara; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bertha, matriarch of the family, was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph, Angelo "Buck", Michael, and Louis Dennis. Memorial service will be Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bertha's name to Helen Diller Vacation Home For Blind Children, PO Box 338, Avalon, NJ 08202. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
