Schubert, Edward L, - 72, of Corbin City, NJ, of the Veterans Home in South Carolina. Passed away on June 6, 2020. He was a native of Corbin City, NJ and a resident of this area for many years. He was the son of the late Edward and Dorothy Schubert (nee Hanson). Ed was a veteran of the US Army 82 Airborne of FT. Bragg, NC. Also raised by step-mom Genevieve Geisenhoffer (Joseph). He is survived by his son Christopher, siblings Kathleen (William), Joseph (Ruskee), Tom (Shaung), Debbie (Imant), and a host of other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held at Zion Cemetery Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Arrangements by and condolences at www.Adams-Perfect.com

