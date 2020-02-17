Schubert, John A (Shoobie), - 66, of Rio Grande, born August 26, 1953 passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at home with his wife by his side. John was retired from Reading Railroad where he was a conductor. After his retirement he was a bartender working at many local establishments such as Firehouse Tavern, O'Boyles and Elks. John was a member of the Elks, the Moose, AOH, Emerald Society and National Association of Retired Veterans Railroad. John has suffered for many years with kidney disease, having had two transplants and waiting for a third. John is predeceased by his mother, Maria Nicola and father, Edward Schubert. He is survived by his wife, Lucille (Speigel), stepson, Sean (Kristen), granddaughters, Olivia and Alyson, mother and father in law, Floyd and Jackie Speigel, his aunt, Florence Nicola and brother, Edward Schubert. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Thursday, February 20, 2020 with a calling time from 10 AM to 10:45 AM at St. Ann's Church, 2900 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood, NJ. Donations are requested to the American Kidney Foundation at Kidney.org. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Schubert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

