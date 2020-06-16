SCHUHL, William F. "Bill", - 82, died peacefully on June 13, 2020 at home in Cape May Point, NJ. Bill was formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ and Manchester, CT. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years, Edie (2016). After graduating from Rutgers University, he joined the U.S. Army and served for 5 years. He then worked at Aetna Life & Casualty for 35 years. He loved birds, nature and wildlife, which led him to "The Point" for retirement. Bill leaves behind his brother and sister-in-law, Robert Schuhl and Joni Geiser; his 3 children and their families, Wendy and John Paggioli (Adam and Christopher); Patricia Schuhl and Matthew Brown (Emily and Gretchen); Mark Schuhl (Gabriel). Bill's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (June 19th) at 1:30pm at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 525 Washington St., Cape May. Friends are asked to please attend via LIVESTREAM, active at 1:20pm by clicking on https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/67990758 Be sure to sign the guestbook on the livestream page. The family will sincerely appreciate your livestream attendance and support. There will not be a visitation prior to Mass due to Covid-19 restrictions. Interment will be private and at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested in Bill's memory to any of the following: NJ AudubonMonarch Monitoring Project - 600 Rte. 47 North, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210; Cape May Point Taxpayers Association Environment Fund in Honor of Triangle Park - PO Box 74, Cape May Point, NJ 08212; or Cape May Bird Observatory - 600 Route 47 North, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
