Schuler, Edna Mae (Livesey), - age 88, of Ocean View, passed away Sunday June 7,2020. Born in Jersey City, NJ of John and Isabel (Blankley) Livesey on July 10,1931. After graduating high school she worked in the secretarial employ until becoming a homemaker after marrying Lawrence Andrew Schuler in 1950. She then raised six children and was employed as a bookkeeper for the Atlantic City Country Club and then Schuler Security. Survivors include sons Mark (Ellen), Lawrence (Linda), Peter (Sandra),James (Dana) Daniel, and her brother John (Ruth) Livesey, 20 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Edna was preceded in death by Lawrence (Husband), Patricia (Daughter) and Michele( Daughter in Law). Due to Covid-19 restrictions, her funeral service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Foundation for the Blind at AFP.org. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
What might Atlantic City casinos look like when they reopen?
-
Gov. Phil Murphy lifts COVID-19 stay-at-home order
-
Video shows struggle before state trooper fires at man during parkway stop
-
Icahn submits plan to tear down Trump Plaza
-
EHT schools part ways with substitute custodian after probing alleged racism in social media post
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer &…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.