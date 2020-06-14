Schuler, Edna Mae (Livesey), - age 88, of Ocean View, passed away Sunday June 7,2020. Born in Jersey City, NJ of John and Isabel (Blankley) Livesey on July 10,1931. After graduating high school she worked in the secretarial employ until becoming a homemaker after marrying Lawrence Andrew Schuler in 1950. She then raised six children and was employed as a bookkeeper for the Atlantic City Country Club and then Schuler Security. Survivors include sons Mark (Ellen), Lawrence (Linda), Peter (Sandra),James (Dana) Daniel, and her brother John (Ruth) Livesey, 20 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Edna was preceded in death by Lawrence (Husband), Patricia (Daughter) and Michele( Daughter in Law). Due to Covid-19 restrictions, her funeral service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Foundation for the Blind at AFP.org. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries