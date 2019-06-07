COULL, ELIZABETH C. "BETTY", - A longtime resident of Brigantine, NJ, passed peacefully at home on May 7, 2019, at the age of 92. She is predeceased by her late husband Dave Coull and her late son, David Coull. Betty, known as "Cool Betty", was originally from Philadelphia, moving to Levittown as a 'pioneer' in 1951. She worked for the town's founder, Levitt until she and her family moved to 27th Street in Brigantine, where she resided for 40 years. Betty retired from Lenox China after 25 yrs. Betty left Brigantine for a warmer climate in Florida in 2009. She will always be remembered as the loving sister to her two surviving brothers and aunt to her large family, as well as everyone's friend and sweetheart! Friends and relatives are invited to a memorial mass at St Thomas the Apostle Church, 331 8th Street South Brigantine, NJ at 10:30 AM. The family will hold a visitation at the Church prior to the mass from 9:30 10:15 am. Following mass, Betty will be laid to rest at Laurel Memorial Park, Egg Harbor Township, NJ.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.