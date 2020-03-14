Schultz, Carmella Arlene (Costa), - also known to many as Bonnie, 79 of Millville, NJ, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020, at Cooper Hospital in Camden, NJ. When diagnosed with her third battle with cancer in 2017, she remained upbeat, dedicated to family and an inspiration to others battling cancer and raising awareness. She remained brave even throughout her final moments. Born in Hammonton, Bonnie graduated from Hammonton High School and pursued beauty school where she went on to own and operate her own salon. In 1972, Bonnie opened Flipper's Custard with her husband, Donald Schultz. The business remains a staple among the community to this day. She loved to vacation in Florida, day trips, cooking and baking, and especially spending time with her great grandchildren. She was known for leaving everyone with a positive outlook on life that included words of wisdom and inspiration. She is survived by her son, Don Schultz and wife, Susan of Vineland; son, David Schultz of Millville; daughter, Dawn Schultz-Clifford of Millville; five grandchildren, Stefanie Nichols and husband, Bryan of Vineland, Don Michael Schultz of Vineland, and Jennifer Clifford of Millville, Megan DiNunzio and husband, Frank of Vineland, and Katie Chillari of Vineland; three great-grandchildren, Brayden Nichols, Easton Nichols, and Don Michael Schultz, Jr. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Schultz and brothers, Angelo and Butch Costa. Family and friends will be received on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 6 pm to 8 pm and again on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 10 am to 12pm, with funeral services at 11:30am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Carmella will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Vineland. Donations in her honor can be made to the American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
