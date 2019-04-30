Schultz, James C. "Jim", - 75 , of Mays Landing, died on April 23, 2019. He was born in Reading, Pennsylvania and spent his life in Atlantic County, New Jersey with his loving wife of 55 years, Patti. He was a man of few words, but loved to laugh. He was strong, kind and generous to others. He ran his family business, Pleasantville Auto Glass and Upholstery, for more than 50 years. He dedicated his life to his wife, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed dinners and dancing with his wife, Patti, fishing with his son, Jim, and boating with family and friends on the weekends. He grew up on Leeds Avenue in Pleasantville, NJ and graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1962 where he was in the marching band. He is predeceased by his precious daughter, Debbie, and is survived by his beloved wife Patti, son Jim (Michelle), stepdaughter Debra Polichetti (Matt), grandchildren Sophia, Ella, David, Isabella and Dominick and great-grandchildren Jackson and Memphis. He is also survived by his siblings Lois (Barry), Garry (Mary) and Jack. A private service was held with family on Monday, April 29, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in the memory of James C. Schultz to the Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19123 or online at www.GiftofLifeFamilyHouse.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.