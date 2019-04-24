Schultz, Meyer, - On April 22, 2019, after a full 98 years of living, Meyer Schultz passed away. Although he spent most of his life in Philadelphia, he has been living in Atlantic City and Galloway Township for the last 3 decades. He was a wonderful man who loved his family and made friends wherever he went. His zest for life encompassed gardening, cooking (he made the best burgers and stews), shopping for a super deal, sports (all Philly teams), travel, music, a good glass of wine, port, or beer with a great meal and, of course, blackjack, plus much more. Meyer, "Dutch", attended West Philadelphia and graduated from South Philadelphia High School where he ran track for both schools. He made a career in the supermarket industry as a store manager and supervisor for the Food Fair Corporation as well as several other food store chains. As a man who was a part of the "Greatest Generation" serving as a medic (Field Staff Sergeant) in WWII, he came home and met and married Pearl Smigel. They raised three daughters: Renee Nelson (Larry), Beth Schultz Gerber (Timothy), Cindy Schultz and a son David (Nancy). Meyer was blessed with eight grandchildren: Staci (Ben), Holly, Rachel, Michael, Lauren (Vic), Jason, Diana and Nora, plus six great grandchildren: Brandon, Spencer, Miranda, Sivi, Estee and Audrey. There will be a graveside service at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Collingdale, PA on April 25, 2019 at 11:00am. Donations in Meyer's memory may be made to Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Rd. Galloway NJ 08205. Arr. ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City www.rothgoldsteins.com
