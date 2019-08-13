Schumacher, Michael Longstreet, - 44, of Aberdeen, MD formerly of Clinton Township, NJ passed away on August 10, 2019. He was born May 10, 1975, in Evanston, IL. He was the son of Roger and Katharine Schumacher of Ocean City, NJ, formally of Hunterdon County. On October 31, 2007, he married Alicia Gandin of Bel Air, MD who survives him along with two stepsons Jeffrey and Justin. He is also survived by his sister Beth Schumacher (Willie Mathis, Jr) of Collegeville, PA, his niece Allana Mathis and two nephews Willie Mathis Ill and Torin Mathis. Michael graduated from the Pennington School in Pennington, NJ. He attended Plymouth State College in NH. Michael has given fully of himself to begin an online support group for those with PTSD. Over five hundred people are dependent on this group for support. He summered in Ocean City, as a child and young adult. In his youth, he sailed at the Ocean City Yacht Club. He was an avid reader, the excelled in the use of the computer and embraced history and its relevance to the present day. He readily shared his vast knowledge of the American Civil War. Michael also enjoyed listening to all genres of music with his older sister. Michael enjoyed hiking in the Adirondack Mountains of NV and White Mountains of NH to include hiking to the top of Mt. Washington. He has canoed the lakes, rivers, and canals in the New England States and Canada. He loved skiing in the Pocono's and Vermont. The funeral service will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the St. Peters United Methodist Church,8th Street at Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ. A viewing will be held at 1:00 PM followed by a service at 2:00 PM. A reception will follow in the Stainton Room. Interment will be private. Donations may be made to The Pennington School, 112 West Delaware Ave., Pennington, NJ 08534, with attention to the Cervone Center for Learning. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
