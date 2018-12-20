Schurr, William G., - 92, of Ventnor, died peacefully on Dec. 14, with his twin daughters holding his hands. He was born in Philadelphia and grew up in and around that city and South Jersey. He graduated from Holy Spirit High School in Atlantic City in 1944 and then went to Villanova University, but his education was interrupted by World War II. Mr. Schurr entered the U.S. Navy as a commissioned officer at age 18 and retired from the Navy Reserve in 1966 as a lieutenant. In between, he graduated as a chemistry major from Villanova in 1947. A sociable man, he realized chemistry was not for him. He went into the advertising business in Philadelphia, eventually starting his own advertising agency, The Schurr Co. He later became a management consultant, but his overriding focus in life was family. He met Patricia Reed, a model who went to Northwestern University. They were married in 1950 and by 1961, the couple had six children. But after Pat died in an accident in 1965, Bill became both father and mother to his children. He believed they needed a real mother, though, and met Frieda Emmerth Parsons when she taught his eldest daughter at Holy Spirit High School. Frieda was widowed too, and a mother of five. Bill and Frieda were married in 1970 and shortly, they had two children together. They then raised 13 children in classic "yours, mine and ours" fashion in Ventnor, Bridgeton, Vineland and Somers Point. Despite the numbers and potential for chaos, those homes were run with good order and practiced systems, and only some of the children tried testing the limits of what they could get away with, and then only some of the time. For most of his life, Bill's favorite activity, with family whenever possible but without if necessary, was sailing. As a boy, he ran a business selling cold soft drinks from his small boat to other people exploring South Jersey's bays with a junior partner, his sister, whose much wetter job was jumping off and swimming the sodas up to the customers' boats to complete the sale. As an adult, Bill went on the water strictly for fun. Late in his life, he made a list of places where he'd sailed; that personal log ranged from the Florida Keys to Lake Michigan to Hawaii and many ports between. Closer to home, favorite sailing spots included the Chesapeake and Delaware bays and New Jersey's coast from Cape May to Atlantic City. His regular warning to less experienced, less attentive crew members was simple but stern: "You're luffing." Bill was a man of great faith, a committed and conservative Catholic who knew the daily Mass schedule at nearly every local parish and whose regular television viewing for years included Eternal Word Television Network. That conservative nature also extended to politics for this dedicated Republican. He was predeceased by Frieda in 2016, and earlier by two sons, Peter and Chris. Survivors include Schurr daughters Kelly, Cullan, Andrea, Brendan and Jennifer, and son Paul; Parsons daughters Margaret, Melanie, Teresa and Sarah and son Gregory. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren, by his brother, Christian Paul Schurr, and he was predeceased this year by his sister, Mary Morris. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. Dec. 27 at St. James Church, Holy Trinity Parish, Atlantic Ave., Ventnor followed at 11:00 a.m. by Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Contributions can be made to Eternal Word Television Network, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
