Schurtz, Thomas Henry, - 68, of Galloway, NJ passed away in his home on January 7, 2019. He was born in New York, NY to Henry and Genevieve Schurtz. He grew up in Clark, New Jersey, but his youth was forever shaped by his summers in Peach Lake, NY. He graduated from St. John the Apostle grammar school, Union Catholic High School and received his BA from La Salle College. Thomas married Mary Ellen Roken at St. Matthew's on June 1, 1974 and the couple moved to Woodbridge N.J. where he taught and coached basketball at Central High School in Newark, NJ. In 1984, the couple moved to Galloway, NJ where Tom began teaching, coaching & directing at Absegami High School, retiring from public education after a distinguished 33 year career garnering teacher of the year honors and affecting the course and education of countless students. In 2008, the life of an educator continued to call to him as he returned to the classroom to serve along side of his beloved wife as a teacher at Assumption Regional Catholic School. He is survived by his four children: Thomas Jr. & his wife, Rannette, Kathleen, Robert & his wife, Jamie, and Stephen & his wife, Julianne. Popsey will be greatly missed by his three granddaughters on whom he doted: Samantha, Summer and Saylor. A memorial gathering for Thomas will take place at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish - Church of the Assumption on Friday, January 11th from 6:00 to 9:00pm as well as on Saturday, January 12th from 8:00-10:00am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the "Mary Ellen Schurtz Scholarship Award" at Assumption Regional Catholic School: https://forms.diamondmindinc.com/arcs/schurtzscholarship?token=1870879508. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
