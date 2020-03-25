Schusterman, Lee T., - 59, died on Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home in Philadelphia. Lee is the son of June Neustadter and the late Arnold Schusterman. He is survived by his mother; his sister, Tracey Schusterman; his niece, Sofie Schusterman; and his loving fiancée, Jamie Carden, with whom he lived. He is also survived by his stepfather, Judge Robert Neustadter and his children, Linda Zitin and Andrew Neustadter; and cousins Debbie Goodelman and Judy Friedman. Lee's early years were spent in Margate where he attended the local lower schools. His high school years were spent in the North Jersey area. Lee then attended Temple University where he graduated with a degree in Chemistry. Besides Jamie, his fiancée, the love of his life was music. He played the piano whenever and wherever he could. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Services will be held privately at Rodef Sholom Cemetery in Egg Harbor Township. Donations, if you desire, may be made to Congregation Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Avenue, Ventnor, NJ 08406 or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lee Schusterman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries