Schuyler, Laurie Ann (Resnick), - 55, of Green Creek, NJ died in her comfortable, loving home in Green Creek on May 26, 2019. She was born in Manhattan, New York, on August 30, 1963, the daughter of Herman and Marcia (Brown) Resnick. She was raised in Clifton, New Jersey and later lived in Riverside, California, before moving to Wildwood in 1993. She worked for the City of Wildwood, Purchasing Department for over 25 years. She was grateful for those around her that she worked with, was well known, and loved by many she worked alongside of. Laurie loved her family, her grandchildren, traveling with Wayne to see family and friends, her household pets, butterflies and hummingbirds, Betty Boop, and most of all her friends around her. She always put others before herself in everything she did and would go out of her way for anyone that needed something. Laurie was very social-able and had the biggest heart who was loved by all who knew her. She was predeceased by her parents Marcia and Herman. Surviving family members include her husband, Wayne Schuyler of Green Creek; step mother Vivian (Bergeron) Resnick of New Hampshire; children Allen Sullivan of Missouri, and Alicia Sullivan of Green Creek; siblings Steven Resnick and wife Sherry of New Jersey, Gina McNamara and husband Larry of New York; step-brothers Bruce Summers and wife Sherri of Troy, New Hampshire, and Alan Summers and wife Holly of Concord; grandchildren Layla Wing-Sullivan and Liam Wing-Sullivan; nieces and nephews Justin Summers, Megan Summers, Brittany and husband Peter Belies, Shannon Summers, Tyler Summers, Christopher Wise, Lindsay Wise, and Spenser McNamara; In-laws Lillian Schuyler married to James Weller, Allen Schuyler, Anna Murray married to Ray Murray, James Schuyler married to Charles Schuyler, Virginia Darragh, and Carl Schuyler, along with several cousins and a beloved family friend, Cynthia Garland. Visiting hours will be on Saturday, June 1, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Evoy Funeral Homes Inc., 3218 Bayshore Road, North Cape May. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Cold Spring Cemetery, 780 Seashore Road, Cape May following the service. Memorial donations may be made to Cape May County Animal Shelter at 110 Shelter Road, Cape May Court House. Following the burial, the family invites all to join them in celebrating the life of Laurie at a potluck luncheon at the Holly Beach Fire Hall, 101 W. Montgomery Avenue, Wildwood to share great memories of the amazing woman and life she had. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all that took their time out of their day to be a part of this day and laying her to rest.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.