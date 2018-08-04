Schwab, Dr. Robert, - 79, of Brigantine, passed away Wednesday, August 1, 2018. Robert was born May 13, 1939 in Brooklyn, NY. Robert was known to many as "Dr. Bob". He attended the College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery in Des Moines, Iowa and, after graduating Medical School, Bob began his career in private practice in Edison, NJ. He later became a partner at the Brigantine Medical Group, where he took loving care of Brigantine residents for over 30 years. Bob is survived by his son Marc Schwab (Andrea) of Bellmore, NY and his daughter Jill Yeger (Lenn) of Yardley, PA. Bob is also survived by his six grandchildren Neal, Megan, Zachary, Alyssa, Eric, and Sophie. Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services Sunday, August 5th, at 3pm, at Beth Kehillah Cemetery, 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ. If you wish, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bob's honor to the Brigantine Lions Club, https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/brigantine/ or AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, http://www.atlanticare.org/index.php/foundation-ways-to-give/donate-now. Arr. ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City www.rothgoldsteins.com
