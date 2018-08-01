Schwartz, Albert M., Sr., - 89, of Northfield, died on July 30, 2018. Mr. Schwartz was an Army Veteran who worked most of his life as an Electronics Technician at the FAA Technical Center. He always had a smile on his face, a twinkle in his eye, and was quick with the Dad jokes. His favorite activities were shopping, hunting, fishing, eating at the Crab Trap, and coaching his son in Northfield sports when Al Jr. was growing up. Surviving are: his son, Albert M. Jr. of Mullica Township, a daughter-in-law, Barbara E., a granddaughter, Dana E., and his sister, Marion Schwartz Henry Ivanoff. A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 2, 2018, from 10am til 11am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road, Northfield. A funeral service will follow at 11am. Burial will be held at Laurel Memorial Park, Pomona. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Albert's memory to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.