SCHWARTZ, MARTIN, - December 7, 2018, of Aiken, SC, formerly of Berlin, NJ. Beloved husband of the late Merle Lee Schwartz. Loving father of Francine Schwartz, Brian (Maureen O'Laughlin) Schwartz and Wendy (John) Romeo. Adoring grandfather of Zachary, Isabella, Joshua, Hunter, Kirsten Kara and Brooke. Dear brother of Dayle (Paul) Friedman. Former father-in-law of Julie Schwartz. Brother-in-law of Michael and Phyllis Freed. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Also devoted to his beloved Bentley and Mercedes. Graveside services are Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Emeth Shalom Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the home of Brian Schwartz and Maureen O'Laughlin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Challenger Center at www.challenger.org/donate and write "In honor of Martin Schwartz" in the "Comment" field. You may also send a check to Challenger Center, 422 First Street SE, 3rd Floor, Washington, DC, 20003 and note on the check that the contribution is "In honor of Martin Schwartz." PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. Cherry Hill, NJ 856-428-9442
