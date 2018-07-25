SCHWARTZ,, MERLE LEE, - of Aiken, SC, July 23, 2018, formerly of Berlin, NJ. Beloved wife of Martin Schwartz. Loving mother of Francine Schwartz, Brian (Maureen O'Laughlin) Schwartz and Wendy (John) Romeo. Adoring grandmother of Zachary, Isabella, Joshua, Hunter, Kirsten, Kara and Brooke. Dear sister of Michael (Phyllis) Freed, Berta Sue (Randy) Zopt and Freida (Don) Charles. Former mother-in-law of Julie Schwartz. Sister-in-law of Dayle and Paul Friedman. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Also devoted to her beloved Bentley and Mercedes. Graveside services are Thursday beginning 11:00 am at Emeth Shalom Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the home of Dayle & Paul Friedman. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cooper University Health Care, c/o The Cooper Foundation, Sheridan Pavilion, 3 Cooper Plaza, Suite 500, Camden, NJ 08103 for the benefit of cardiology nursing. foundation.cooperhealth.org/give-now. PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC. Cherry Hill, NJ
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.