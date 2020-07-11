Schwartz, Rose F., - 91, of Vineland, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020 after a valiant ten-year battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Graveside services and burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Rone Funeral Service 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland NJ 08360. To send online condolences and view her full obituary please visit our website at ronefuneralservice.com. Shiva will be observed remotely. Donations in her memory may be made to Hadassah c/o Ilene Fisher 5434 Dante Avenue Vineland NJ 08361 or the American Cancer Society 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill NJ 08034.
To plant a tree in memory of Rose Schwartz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
