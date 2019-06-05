Schwarz, Gwendolyn Mae, - 81, of Somers Point, passed away peacefully at home with family on Sunday, June 2, 2019. She was born on May 15, 1938 in Darby, PA to the late Gordon and Ruth Ritter. She married the late Thomas R. Schwarz in 1968. She worked many years at the Tuckahoe Inn, and worked as a bookkeeper for several distributing companies prior to starting her cleaning service the "Busy Bee" and was a homemaker. Gwen loved the lord and had a passion for fishing, boating, traveling and had a flair for fashion and decorating. She was survived by her children, Brenda Locke, Sandy Porter, Maryann Strang, Wendy Suarez, Alan Ritter; and step daughters, Ann Garcia, Patricia Krecci, late Barbara Falciano; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; Sisters, Lois Scholler, Linda Perkins, Sharon Kowalski, Virginia Russell, late Ruth Stoner; and Brother Gordon "Buzz" Ritter, and many nieces and nephews. Family, friends and others whose lives Gwen touched are invited to services at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road in Linwood, on Saturday, June 8th at 1pm with a visitation beginning at 12pm. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
