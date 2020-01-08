Schweibinz, Betty Virginia, - 87, of Petersburg, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 surrounded by her family. She sold Tri-Chem Liquid Embroidery through the party plan for many years. She and her husband Richard competed in Roller Skating Dance Competitions throughout NJ when younger. She was an excellent seamstress sewing wedding dresses for several brides in the area. Betty was the office manager for her husband's construction business. She was a member of Petersburg Wesley United Methodist Church, their Women's Genesis Group, and taught Sunday School there for many years. Betty was an avid race car fan and the family owned several race cars driven by her son-in-law. Betty and Richard had many adventures traveling abroad and cross country in their motor-home. For several years they spent their winters in Florida as "snowbirds". Betty was predeceased by her loving husband Richard. She will be fondly remembered by her 4 children Katherine Chance (Kenny), Susie, Richard, and Kenneth. Her 7 grandchildren, Michael Chance (Megan), Matthew Chance (Stephanie), Tiffany Morelli (Michael), Jessica Kuperstein (Kevin), Heather Schweibinz(Garrett), Teresa Leverock (Nick) and Kyle Dangler(Jen). 13 great grandchildren, Cassidy Graeber (Brandon), Caylinn, Colton, Nadia, Matthew, Andrew, Vincent, Logan, Miranda, Gianna, Nicolas, Ella, and Joseph. Services for Betty will be held at 11am on Friday, January 10th at the Wesley United Methodist Church, 400 Route 610, Petersburg, NJ; visitation will be held from 10am until time of service. A burial will immediately follow time of service at the Wesley United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sunday School Program at the Wesley United Methodist Church. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com.
