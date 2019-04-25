Schweibinz, Joseph "Sonny" Jr., - 82, of Woodbine, NJ passed away April 22, 2019 at the age of 82 surrounded by his family whom he cherished dearly. Joe was born November 23, 1936 in Woodbine, NJ to Joseph and Mary Schweibinz. A graduate of Millville High School, he went on to cultivate a career in the propane industry. He worked for many companies through the years but his best years were spent serving Steenland's Gas Company. Although Joe was quiet he had a powerful presence and a strong work ethic. He spent many years serving and making a difference in his community as a councilmen for the Borough of Woodbine. Sonny took great pride in his work, but his greatest accomplishment was his family. He always made his family a priority, whether it was something as simple as sharing a cup of coffee or a lavish trip to Disney. Pop was happy if he could make his family happy. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Vera with whom he shared three beautiful sons, Joseph, Gerald (Tara), James (Angela). Seven spoiled grandchildren, Meaghan Fisher (Billy) Jackie Barnes, James Jr., Jodie McEwing (Brian), Carlie, Anthony and Evan. And Three great grandchild William and Zoey Fisher and William La Rosa. Siblings, Gloria Hollingshead and Charles Schweibinz (Evelyn) many nieces and nephews and lastly his beloved cats Lucky and Fat Cat. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Casimir Church, 304 Clay St., Woodbine, NJ 08270. Viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery. Donations may be made in Joseph's name to St. Jude's, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
