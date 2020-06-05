Schweiker, Kenneth J. Sr., - 70, of New Gretna, died suddenly on June 2, 2020. Born in Philadelphia and a US Air Force veteran, Ken had a career in the computer field working with IBM and the FAA. Ken was predeceased by his daughter, Jennifer Renee, his mother, Emily (Leepa) Schweiker, his sister, Alveen Campbell and his brother, Bill. He is survived by his wife, Maureen (Conway), and his beloved sons, Kenneth and Randall, and the apple of his eye, his 3 grandchildren. Good night Pop-Pop - we miss you. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Schweiker, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries