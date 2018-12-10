Schwemm, Mary Jane Adelaide, - 77, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on December 7, 2018. Mary Jane was born and raised in Baltimore, MD. She was the daughter of the late Frederic and Alma (Leutner) Cook. She graduated from Eastern High School and Bard-Avon Advanced Business School, both in Baltimore, MD. Mary Jane worked as a personal secretary at Monumental Insurance Company and Martin Marietta, while she waited for her high school sweetheart to graduate from the US Naval Academy. The day after his graduation in 1964, she married Henry Christian Schwemm, Jr. and began her life as a Navy wife and homemaker. They settled in Egg Harbor Township in 1969 where they raised two daughters and many cats. She became well-known around the neighborhood where she served as the Avon representative for more than 25 years. Mary Jane loved spending time with her family and became a strong supporter of no-kill animal shelters and feral cat programs. She is survived by her loving husband, Chris; daughters, Robin Talbot (Bob) and Rebecca Gorse (Fabrice); grandchildren, Christian, Elizabeth and Kathleen Talbot, and Benjamin and Maya Gorse; brother, Frederic Lawton Cook, Jr (Sarah); a host of nephews, nieces and cousins; and her two beloved, spoiled cats, Sugar and Spice (adopted from a local rescue organization.) Visitation will be held Thursday, December 13 from 4pm to 7pm at the Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. A funeral service will be held at 7pm at the same location. Burial will be on Friday, December 14 at 11:30am at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA 18940. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Alley Cat Allies, 7920 Norfolk Avenue, Suite 600, Bethesda, MD 20814. For directions or more information, visit www.adams-perfect.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.