Sciore, Michael F. (Mickey), - 78, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on April 24, 2020 at ARMC-Mainland from a lengthy illness. Survived by his Wife Joan of 56 years, His sons, Michael, Mark (Stacey) and Jeffrey. Granddaughters, Taylor (Gibson), Nina and Olivia. Great Granddaughter, Makayla. Preceded in death by his Daughter Robyn, Parents Michael J and Vera and Sister Anna Shellhorn. He was a retired Iron Worker and Barber. He also served in the Air National Guard and was a Lifetime member of the Italian American club of Egg Harbor City and a member of the Grounds Crew at St Nicholas church of Egg Harbor City. Mickey was a Avid Phillies and Eagles Fan and took pleasure working in his yard. He enjoyed making meatballs for the annual super bowl party at George Gross's House. He will be greatly missed by his Family, Friends and neighbors. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
