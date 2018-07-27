Sciosciole, Nicholas J., - 87, of Erma , NJ , formerly of Delaware County, Pa. Passed away on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Born in Clifton, Pa. He was a longtome resident of Cape May County. Nick is predeceased by his son, John Diadezio. Surviving are his beloved wife, Marie E. Sciosciole ( nee Rizzi ), two sons, Nick (Eva) and Charles ( Karen) Sciosciole, two daughters, Margot ( Fred ) McElwee and Susan ( Mike) Kozak, also Lauren Cieloscik and John ( Rosaba) Cieloscik. Memorial Service 11 am Monday, July 30, 2018, with a calling time from 10 am to 11 am at the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ . Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
