Scogno, Antoinette, - 88, of Sewell, longtime resident of Philadelphia and Linwood, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Antoinette spent her happiest days with her husband, Alfred, who she was married to for over 50 years, and predeceased her in 2003. She is survived by two sons, Frederick (Molly) and Charles (Kathy); grandchildren Megan, Amanda, and Erica; great-grandchildren Mackenzie and Taylor; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, June 18th at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Antoinette Scogno as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
EHT schools part ways with substitute custodian after probing alleged racism in social media post
-
Icahn submits plan to tear down Trump Plaza
-
A week after opening in defiance of governor, Northfield movie theater closes
-
LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic City mayor: "Goal to have casinos open by Fourth of July weekend."
-
Phillies sign Ocean City's Jake McKenna
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer &…
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.