Scott, Alease D., - 88, of Mays Landing, who was beloved by many passed away on Friday, September 14, 2018, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Division. Alease was born January 19, 1930, in Lynchburg, Virginia, to Dorothy Blair and David Smith. She was the wife of Melvin R. Scott, Jr. Alease worked many years as an educator nurturing children in Cumberland and Atlantic Counties. She was predeceased by: parents, Dorothy and David Smith; brother, Frank Smith. She is survived by: her husband of 68 years, Melvin Scott; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Noon Monday, September 24, 2018, Trinity A.M.E. Church, 1107 Bridgeton Millville Pike, Gouldtown, where friends may call from 10AM to 11:30AM. Continental Memorial Services 11:30AM. Interment will be in Sewickley Cemetery, Sewickley, PA. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
