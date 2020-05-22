Scott, Clarence M., - 55, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully and went home to our Lord on Monday ~ May 11th, 2020. He was born on August 8th, 1964 as the Eldest son of Clarence A. Brown (Father) & Lula Mae Brown (Mother) in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Clarence, also known as "Mann", was a graduate of Atlantic City High School, and also attended ACC community college for Hotel and Motel Management & Hospitality. Clarence started working at the HomeHurst Hotel as a Front Desk Clerk and quickly moved up to a position in Management within the hotel. He then changed careers and entered into the casino industry as a Table Games Dealer and Supervisor. There was not a soul alive, who had a bad thing to say about him. Clarence is survived by: three Siblings, Renee and Jennifer (Sisters), and Earl (Brother); Melvina G. Scott, Shanay and Markeena (Cousins) Itka; Tiffany and Brittnee (Nieces); Eric (Nephew) and 14 little Cousins that knew him and loved him as "Uncle Mann". Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no viewing at this time, but we will all celebrate his passing in our hearts and souls. May the Lord hold him and keep him. Mann's Services are entrusted to Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC of Atlantic City, New Jersey. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131. Love, family and friends.
