Scott, Gloria J., - 66, of Galloway, (Formerly of Magnolia) On May 24, 2020, Gloria (nee Serock), passed peacefully with her family by her side. Cremation was held privately under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon, NJ. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.

