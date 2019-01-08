Scott, Madison, - 25, of Linwood, passed away early Friday morning December 28th 2018, in Atlantic City. Madison was born On September 9, 1993 in Oak Harbor Naval Hospital, Oak Harbor, Washington State. Madison spent her early childhood growing up in Philippi, WV. She attended "Feed my Sheep" Christian Academy. She enjoyed playing soccer, softball, Basketball, and Swimming. Her family moved back to New Jersey in 2003, where she attended Lower Township Elementary Schools and Cape May Regional High School. She continued to enjoy sports, cheerleading, and the beach. Madison was a beautiful young woman, with beautiful blue eyes and a radiant smile. She is described as having a great sense of humor. Her smile and laughter could light up your heart. She was friendly, funny, charismatic, generous, and kind. She was a special Child and will always be remembered in our hearts. She is survived by her father Harold Scott Jr., Step-mother Susan Sikorski Scott, Mother Michele Alicia Scott (Heiny), brother Harold Scott III, sister Summer May Scott, Grandfather Michael Lewis Heiny, Grandmother Mary Ann Lamy, and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church 724 Maple Avenue Linwood, NJ 08221 on Friday January 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
