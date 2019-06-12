Scott, Melvin Roger, Jr., - 93, of Mays Landing, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus. He was born March 4, 1926, in Washington, D.C. to Anna B. and Melvin R. Scott, Sr. He was a retired educator for Vineland Public Schools. He also worked as the Director of Federal Programs. Mr. Scott was predeceased by: his wife of 68 years, Alease Dora Scott; parents, Anna B. and Melvin R. Scott, Sr. Funeral services will be 11:30AM Friday, June 14, 2019, at Trinity AME Church, 1107 Bridgeton Millville Pike, Bridgeton, where friends may call from 10 to 11AM. In Lieu of Flowers Please Send Donations To: Montford Point Marine Association Phl#1., 237 Red Tail Court, Limerick, PA 19468, Attn: Joe Geeter. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.