Scott, Verna Ruth (nee Ford), - 85, of Voorhees, NJ went to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior on July 27, 2018. Ruth, one of twelve children, was born on September 21, 1932 to Grover Cleveland Ford and Bessie Mae Patton. She was the loving wife to Stanley "Bud" Scott for over 63 years. Ruth is survived by her husband, Stanley Scott; son, Stanley Scott Jr. (Melinda); daughters, Karen Palmatier (Randy), and Robin Baer (Timothy); grandchildren, Paul Scott, Derek Scott, Joshua Palmatier, Micah Palmatier, Benjamin Palmatier, Matthew Baer, Zachary Baer and Tyler Baer; and seven great grandchildren. Ruth was a godly Christian woman who devoted her life to serving the Lord, her family, and others. She loved to play the guitar, sing and yodel. She enjoyed cooking and gardening. She was a Sunday school teacher, a deacon, and was on the evangelism committee at her church. She was also part of the Pastroal Care Team at a local hospital, and involved in Prison Ministry. She loved Jesus and loved to share her faith with others. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 2nd from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with the service at 11:00 AM at the Green Bank United Methodist Church, 1081 River Road, Green Bank, NJ. Interment will immediately follow at the Green Bank Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Green Bank United Methodist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
