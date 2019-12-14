Scotti, Arlene A., - 85, of Margate, passed away on December 6, 2019. She is survived by her husband Frank E. Scotti; sons Tim (Aimee), and Jeff; daughters Susan Cherup (John) and Mary Beth. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.

